Massive landslide leaves 14,000 pilgrims stuck on Badrinath highway

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dehradun: At least 14,000 pilgrims were left stranded at various places in Chamoli district after a huge landslide blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Friday afternoon.

The landslide which occurred in Hathi Parvat near Vishnuprayag, 9-km from Joshimath, left 60 metres of the national highway damaged but there were no reports of injury to pilgrims.

Confirming that the landslide had left a large numbers of pilgrims stranded, Tripti Bhatt, superintendent of police (SP) Chamoli, told TOI, “After the landslide, at least 1,183 pilgrims were stopped in Govindghat, 900 at Joshimath and 450 at Pandukeshwar from moving ahead. They have been accommodated in nearby hotels, lodges, gurdwaras and guest houses. Around 11,000 pilgrims were at Badrinath for darshan at the time of the calamity.”

While District Magistrate Ashish Joshi said that a total of 1,800 pilgrims got stuck on both sides of a 75-meter wide slide and arrangements have been made for their stay and food, adding that, “yatra has not been halted as reported by certain sections of the media.”

