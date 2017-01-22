Massive health screening & control programme from Feb

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry will roll out a massive screening and control programme from next month of five common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which account for over 60 per cent of all mortality in India.

The five NCDS include hypertension, diabetes, and cancers of oral cavity, breast and cervix.

The population based screening component will be rolled out in 100 districts in 32 states and Union Territories with about 1,000 sub centres undertaking screening before March 31 of this year in the first phase.

On February 4 coinciding with World Cancer Day, Health Minister J P Nadda is expected to launch the programme.

The training of frontline workers the ASHA and ANM which will also be initiated while detailed protocols for treatment, referrals and follow-up on these disease conditions will be provided.

Meanwhile, of these diseases, nearly 55 per cent are premature mortality. This imposes a financial and social cost on families and the country. According to the World Economic Forum, India stands to lose $ 4.58 trillion by 2030 due to NCDs.