Massive fire kills woman, minor daughter in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic fire mishap, a woman and her minor daughter died today after a massive fire engulfed their house at Jagannathkhunta village under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bina Singh and her seven-year-old daughter was rushed to Bhadrak hospital, where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

While the mother and daughter succumbed to their burn injuries, Bina’s husband has also sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, His condition is said to be critical.