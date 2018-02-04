Massive fire at Cuttack shopping mall creates panic

Bhubaneswar: Vehicular traffic was disrupted and thousands of commuters were stranded after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall on busy Linkroad-Badambadi road in Cuttack city this afternoon.

Thought no casualties have been reported so far, it is suspected that many employees of the shopping mall are trapped inside the burning building.

Six fire tenders have been pressed into action and 50 fire personnel are busy in dousing the fire that is leaping to nearby shops.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

Thick and black smoke billowing from the spot has created panic in nearby areas.

More details awaited…