Massive fire breaks out in storehouse in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: It took an hour-long effort of 22 fire personnel to douse a major fire that broke out in a store house at Jharpara here this morning.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire though no casualty or injury has been reported.

Huge cache of transport materials, seat foam, rubber spare, clothes, incense sticks, tarpine, plywood, colour material, chemicals and other machinery were gutted in the fire.

The fire broke out around 6 am today. On being informed about the mishap as many as 22 personnel from four units of Bhubaneswar Fire Station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour-long effort.

Electrical short circuit in the establishment is suspected to have triggered the fire.

