Massive fire breaks out Bandra railway station in Mumbai

Bandra railway station

Mumbai: A massive fire engulfed the foot overbridge at the Bandra railway station here during evening rush hour on Thursday.

The fire is very close to the FOB (Freight on Board) at station and near booking office.

The incident took place during a demolition drive carried out by the BMC in the area, according to reports.

16 fire engines and nearly as many water tankers are being used to fight the fire, which began at 3.45 pm in the Behrampada slum; the sky is filled with smoke at Bandra, Mumbai.

The Central Railway has suspended train services to Bandra-Andheri on Harbour line, which is sure to create a big problem for the people returning from Navi Mumbai and CST to western Suburb, in the evening.

No loss of life or injury has so far been reported.

