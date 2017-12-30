After massive fire, BMC demolishes illegal structures in Mumbai

Mumbai: A day after 14 people were killed in a fire in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills area , the city’s municipal corporation has started a drive to demolish encroachments in several areas of the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday targeted encroached structures built by restaurants and pubs at Kamla Mills compound, Raghuvanshi Mills compound and Phoenix mall premises, as per sources.

Five BMC officials were suspended and Mumbai Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges.

The fire, that claimed at least 14 lives, reportedly had broken out from the ‘1 Above’ rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area.