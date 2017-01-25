Latest News Update

Massive avalanche hits Army camp in J&K, one Jawan killed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Army Camp

Srinagar: At least four people including a jawan were killed and four went missing  after an avalanche hit an Army camp in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In another avalanche incident, four members of a family died as their house was buried under snow in Gurez sector near Line of Control in Kashmir sources said.

Rescue operation to trace the missing troops and the other survivors has been launched.

Notably, in March last year, 11 soldiers died in an avalanche at an army post at the Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

