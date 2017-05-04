Headlines

Massive anti-terror operation underway in South Kashmir

Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces today launched a massive anti-terror operation in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of a surge in terrorist-related incidents in the past few days.

The operations have been launched in six villages falling under Zainapora area in Shopian after security forces received information about movement of militants there, a police official said.

South Kashmir has seen a spate of attacks on banks, especially in southern districts of Shopian and Pulwama this month.

However, the operations were being hampered by small groups of people pelting stones at security forces in these areas, the official said. He said additional security force personnel have been rushed to the area to chase away the stone-pelters.

Recently, videos of large groups of militants — in some cases as many as 30 — have surfaced on social media, despite ban imposed by authorities on 22 such sites and applications.

