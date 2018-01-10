Headlines

Massive 7.8 earthquake jolts Caribbean Islands

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
earthquake

Washington: A massive earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, has struck the Caribbean islands.

The earthquake occurred west of Jamaica at a depth of 10 km at about 7 on Tuesday evening (5:30 am IST on Wednesday), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS also warned that hazardous tsunami waves were ‘possible’ for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake epicentre.

This includes the Caribbean islands and Central America and parts of Mexico and the United States.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to reports.

No loss of lives and properties has been reported so far.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
4.0K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
894
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
778
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top