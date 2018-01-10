Massive 7.8 earthquake jolts Caribbean Islands

Washington: A massive earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, has struck the Caribbean islands.

The earthquake occurred west of Jamaica at a depth of 10 km at about 7 on Tuesday evening (5:30 am IST on Wednesday), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS also warned that hazardous tsunami waves were ‘possible’ for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake epicentre.

This includes the Caribbean islands and Central America and parts of Mexico and the United States.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to reports.

No loss of lives and properties has been reported so far.