Mass nesting of Olive Ridley begins at Rushikulya

Ganjam: Some eight thousand endangered Olive Ridley turtles began mass nesting at mouth of Rushikulya River nearby Punrunabandha in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Keeping in view of the development the local forest administration has arranged for necessary arrangements for the safety of the turtles and their nests. The 4 km long beach line from Purunabandha to Podampeta has been sealed with plastic fence to avoid any interference from animals and humans alike.

As many as 90 officials have been deployed across 45 segments to keep strict vigil along the coast with one forest official and a local for every 100 metres of the beach.

For last some days thousands of turtles were waiting nearby the coastal waters for the best time, weather and temperature to begin nesting.