Mass animal sacrifice marks Sulia Jatra in Bolangir

Bolangir: Even though the district administration had taken up awareness drive to prevent animal sacrifice, a large number of animals were sacrificed before the deity at the Sulia Shrine of Khairaguda here today.

Thousands of devotees from outside the district also thronged to the Sulia shrine and participated in the yatra which is celebrated by tribal people every year on the 2nd Tuesday of the Odia month of Pausa to propitiate God Sulia for good fortune.

A large number of buffaloes, goats, sheep, ducks and pigeons were sacrificed at the Badakhala area on the premises of the shrine, Sanakhala in Kumuria and several other places during the day.

The animal sacrifice was carried out by the chief priest amid blowing of various tribal musical instruments and presence of a huge crowd. However, children were restricted to the premise during the carrying out of the animal sacrifice.

The district administration officials and police personnel reportedly remained mute spectators to the gory ritual. Three platoons of police were deployed at the site to maintain law and order.