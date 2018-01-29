Masked men attack RPF IIC in Titilagarh

Titilagarh: In yet another incident of rising criminal activities in the state, an Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Titilagarh in Balangir district Sushil Kumar Pathak was hospitalized after he was brutally attacked by three masked men.

According to reports, Pathak was returning home on Saturday night after attending a meeting with his colleagues when the miscreants intercepted. Finding him alone near Old Malgodown Square, the masked men appeared all of a sudden and started beating him with iron rod and pipes.

He was first rushed to Titilagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital before being shifted to local railways hospital after sustaining grievous injuries in his chest, face and head. . Sources said he might be transferred to the Sambalpur Divisional Railway Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, an FIR in this regard was lodged but no one was yet to be arrested. The cop said he doesn’t know why he was targeted, saying he has no enmity with anyone.