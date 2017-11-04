Mary Kom, 2 others move into semi-finals of Asian Boxing Championship

HO CHI MINH CITY: The celebrated MC Mary Kom led the charge by assuring herself of a sixth medal at the Asian women’s Boxing Championships as three Indians entered the semifinals of the continental showpiece today.
Advancing to the medal round, along with Mary Kom, were Shiksha (54kg) and Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg).
Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and an Olympic bronze-medallist, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Meng-Chieh Pin in a split verdict in the quarterfinals to make the last four stage of the light flyweight (48kg) category.
The 34-year-old, who has won four gold and a silver medal in her five previous appearances at the event, will face Japan’s Tsubasa Komura in the semifinals.
The medal assured today is Mary Kom’s first in more than a year and a massive confidence-booster for the boxer, who had missed Olympic qualification last year.
Shiksha, who belongs to the Railways Sports Promotion Board, was up next for the country, against Uzbekistan’s Ferangiz Khoshimova. The national champion took an attacking approach from the first ring of the bell and hardly gave her rival any breathing space.
The unrelenting aggression eventually fetched Shiksha a unanimous verdict in her favour from the judges.
Shiksha will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-Ting in the semifinals.
Priyanka too was a dominant force in her clash against Sri Lanka’s Dulanjani Lankapurayalage and had no trouble earning a 5-0 victory.
However, world championships silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg), up against Olympic bronze-medallist Li Qian, bowed out after losing 0-5.