Maruti Suzuki to recall 52,686 new Swift, Baleno cars for faulty brake vacuum hose

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will undertake a service campaign to inspect a possible fault in brake vacuum hose for new Swift and Baleno models.

Around 52,686 new Swift and Baleno units manufactured between 1 December, 2017 and 16 March, 2018 will be covered in this campaign.

A total of 44,982 units of new Swift, which was launched in February this year, and 7,704 units of Baleno are covered under the service campaign.

Starting May 14, owners of the vehicles included in this service campaign will be contacted by dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customer.

Service campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may potentially cause inconvenience to customers.

Both the models are built on the same platform and share a common architecture. The Swift and Baleno enjoy a strong demand with a waiting period for deliveries even extending to a few weeks. The Delhi-based company has not termed the exercise as a recall but ‘a service campaign to address a potential inconvenience to the customer’.