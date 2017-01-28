Maruti Car price rises up

New Delhi: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday has hiked prices of its entire product range by up to Rs 8,014 with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company has said that the price hike is in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,014 across the models. Further it has been stated that the hike in car prices is because of increase in commodity, transportation and administrative costs.

Maruti sells a range of models from hatchback Alto 800 to crossover S-Cross—priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 12.03 lakh.

In August last year, Maruti had hiked the prices of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by Rs 20,000 and that of premium hatchback Baleno by Rs 10,000. On a select range of models, the price hike was between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

Last year, various car makers like Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Nissan India, Toyota Kirloskar, Renault India, Mercedes-Benz India and Tata Motors had announced hikes in prices of their vehicles from January citing rise in input costs and adverse impact of foreign exchange rates.