Martyr’s memorial pillar to come up soon in the capital city

Bhubaneswar: The state will soon get a 29 feet high martyrs memorial pillar at the Freedom Fighters ground in the state capital here. The announcement in this regard was made by Cuttack MP Bhartuhari Mahatab, who is also president of the All India Freedom Fighter’s Youth Wing, at the All India Freedom Fighters Mahostav.

It was said during the mahotsav that the proposed pillar would be 29 feet high and would be built by the year 2018 with total expenses of Rs 30 laths towards construction of the pillar and a memorial. The pillar would have the names of the eminent freedom fighters who were hanged for the sake of the country from the year 1807 to 1942. Some of the names includes, Jayi Rajguru, Buxi Jagabandu and Pandiki Bahubalendra, who were hanged by the British between 1807 to 1820 will prominently be displayed in the pillar besides names of Madho Singh (hanged in 1857), Raghunath Mohanty and Dibakar Parida (hanged in 1940), Laxman Naik (hanged in 1942) will also be written on the memorial complex.

The Mahostav was inaugurated by the state Industry Minister Debi Prasad Mishra with representatives from different states. Odisha Freedom Fighters Samiti President Bhabani Charan Patnaik presided over the meeting held on the ocassion of the 31st death anniversary of freedom fighter and late Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab.