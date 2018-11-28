Martial law imposed in Ukraine

Moscow: Martial law has been declared in Ukraine after Moscow seized three of its navy vessels. The Ukrainian parliament has favoured President Petro Poroshenko’s request for imposition of martial law.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine against any “reckless acts”.

The situation has come to a pass after Russian forces attacked ships of Ukraine on Sunday off the coast of Crimea.

The situation might escalate and even worsen further.As the martial law has been promulgated, Ukraine has banned rallies and regulated media.

Meanwhile, Moscow has accused Kiev of planning the confrontation.It has that hoped Berlin would intervene with Ukrainian authorities for dissuading from further mindless acts.