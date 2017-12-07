Married woman sets herself ablaze in Balasore, dowry torture claimed

Balasore: A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire at Purbapada village under Khaira Police Station area in Balasore district today over a family feud.

However, her family members blamed her in-laws for the suicide and claimed that she was being tortured for dowry.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanti Khatua, wife of Jamini Kanta Khatua.

According to reports, Chandrakanti took the extreme step this morning while her husband was out of home in some personal engagement.

She poured kerosene and set herself ablaze. The victim was rescued and rushed to Khaira CHC by some neighbours and later was shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries.

The deceased’s brother, Prafulla Nayak, claimed that she was under pressure as her husband and in-laws were torturing her demanding dowry. She might have been killed by her in-laws, he added.

Khaira Police seized the body and lodged a case in the incident, but nobody has been arrested so far.