Married woman hangs herself in Bhanjanagar

Ganjam: A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Patra colony under Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Kajal Maharana (20) was married to Sitaram Maharana.

Sources said, the woman committed suicide in her room late last night. Kajal took the extreme step over a family dispute, sources added.

While Kajal allegedly hung herself in the room, her in-laws broke open the door to rescue her. She was rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While a probe is underway into the incident, police have also detained the deceased’s husband Sitaram Maharana for an interrogation, sources said.