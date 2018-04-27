Married minor rescued in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Applause to timely intervention of police and the district child development project officer (CDPO), as a minor girl was rescued after she married off a 23-year-old differently-abled man from Mangarajpur village under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district late on Thursday.

Acting on a tipoff, the CDPO along with police officials raided the groom’s house and later rescued the 10-year-old girl from her parents’ place, a cop said.

A probe into the matter is on and the victim’s family members are being quizzed, the cop added.

Yet another incident was reported from Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district on April 25 when the marriage of a 16-year-old girl was stopped by local CDPO and police officials.