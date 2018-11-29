Married man uploads ‘girlfriend’s’ intimate video on social media, held

Koksora: A married man has been arrested for allegedly developing an affair with another girl on the pretext of marriage and uploading their intimate video on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jagabandhu Pujhari (26) of Torapur village under Koksora police limits in Kalahandi district, was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim.

The matter came to light after the obscene video featuring the duo went viral on the social media platform. The victim had approached the Koksora police on November 25.

According to the complaint, although Jagabandhu was married, he befriended the girl hailing from nearby Podabeda village. Later, the accused ket physical relation with the victim on the pretext of marrying her. Jagabandhu also recorded their intimate moments and uploaded it on social media.

On basis of the statement of the victim, the police launched a probe and arrested Jagabandhu on Wednesday. A case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused was produced in a court.