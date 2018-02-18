Marriage party SUV falls off bridge, 2 including groom’s father killed

Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and five others including the groom sustained critical injury after a SUV carrying marriage party overturned near Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as the groom’s father Sohan Sunani and his uncle Chandra Behera of Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

The accident took place in the early hours today while Sohan’s family was on its way to Arkabahalipada village where the marriage of his son was scheduled to be held. Driver of the Mahindra Scorpio vehicle they were traveling in reportedly dozed off at wheels and failed to detect a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction on a bridge near Khairmal. After he ended up dashing against the truck the Scorpio skidded off the bridge and overturned.

While Sohan and Chandra died on the spot five others including the groom were rushed to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) by local police.

Police is trying to trace the driver of the truck who managed to escape from the spot with the vehicle after the accident.