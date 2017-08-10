Marijuana worth Rs 1 crore seized from oil tanker in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The Police here on Thursday have seized marijuana worth more than 1 crore rupees from an oil tanker which was on its way to Chattisgarh on Sadar Mahakumar canal road.

The 3 persons arrested from the spot are Yasmin Bagar, Sana Nag and Raghunath Kelkera from Sargiguda village under Mathili block. Police has seized the oil tanker (GJ 6 TT 6696) as well.

According to the source, police found more than 100 sacks of marijuana in the oil tanker when they frisked the vehicle on the basis of information they had received prior to the search.