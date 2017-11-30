Maria Sharapova receives mid-game marriage proposal from fan in Istanbul

Istanbul: Maria Sharapova was at the receiving end of a marriage proposal bang in the middle of an exhibition match she was playing recently in Istanbul, Turkey.
Just as the Russian was bracing herself to send down a serve, an unidentified man from the crowd yelled out a marriage proposal to her.
After debating the proposal for a couple of seconds, Sharapova shrugged her shoulders and replied: “Maybe.”
Sharapova’s response saw the crowd at Sinan Erdem Hall burst into fits of laughter.
The five-time Grand Slam champion returned to tennis action in April after serving a 15-month suspension for the use of banned drug meldonium.
It wasn’t until October that she claimed her first trophy after returning to the WTA tour by winning the Tianjin Open.
This, of course, isn’t the first time a tennis player has experienced such an awkward moment on court. Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal have received similar proposals in the past.
While Graf bossed the situation asking ‘how much money do you have’, Rafa could only muster a shy smile.