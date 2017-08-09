Marathas hold mega protest rally in Mumbai over reservation

Mumbai: Marathas are holding a protest march in Mumbai demanding reservation and death penalty for the culprits of the Kopardi gangrape-murder.

Mumbai is facing a near shut down on Wednesday with the Maratha Kranti Morcha holding a massive rally in the city. Lakhs of the politically powerful community prepared for their first, biggest and final mammoth ‘mook morcha’ (silent procession) to demand reservations in jobs and education in Mumbai.

Started since August 9, 2016, with processions in 57 different cities, the Maratha Kranti Morcha made its maiden entry in the state capital and ended the year-long campaign through processions by submitting a memo to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Today’s procession has bagged the support of all the political parties with even the NDA constituents Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (A) announcing their backing late on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police have geared up with over 7,000 personnel, including commandos, armed police, cops in plainclothes, assigned for providing security duties during the procession.

All schools and colleges in south Mumbai were ordered shut by Education Minister Vinod Tawde on the day to ensure students were not inconvenienced during the procession.