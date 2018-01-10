Maoists torch vehicle in Kalahandi opposing road construction

Bhawanipatna: Protesting road construction, a group of armed Maoists torched several vehicles involved in construction work late last night at Jamakana village under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Some Maoist posters were also found at the spot in which they torched the vehicles opposing to the road construction.

According to reports, around 40-50 ultras barged into a camp of the contractor involved in the Prdhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road construction from Gunduri to Kadama when the labourers were sleeping.

The ultras dispersed the workers with dire consequences and torched the road construction vehicles.