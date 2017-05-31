Maoists torch bus in Chhattisgarh, 7 rebels held

Raipur: In yet another barbarous act, Maoists torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district while seven rebels have been arrested on Tuesday following a face-off with security personnel in a nearby location.
When the private bus was on its way to Orchha from Narayanpur, a group of armed ultras stopped the vehicle on Monday night near Jhorigaon village, located about 300 km from the State capital, SP Santosh Singh said.
The Maoists asked the passengers to vacate the bus following which they torched the vehicle, he said.
The exact number of passengers was not known but all of them were reported safe, the SP said.
Security personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving an alert. A combing operation had been launched in the region to nab the attackers, he said.
According to Singh, the Naxals are frustrated with the road construction work in the region, and therefore, are committing such acts.
In another incident, seven Naxals, including three women, were arrested on Tuesday in another nearby village in Narayanpur.