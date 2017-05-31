Latest News Update

Maoists torch bus in Chhattisgarh, 7 rebels held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Raipur: In yet another barbarous act, Maoists torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district while seven rebels have been arrested on Tuesday following a face-off with security personnel in a nearby location.

When the private bus was on its way to Orchha from Narayanpur, a group of armed ultras stopped the vehicle on Monday night near Jhorigaon village, located about 300 km from the State capital, SP Santosh Singh said.

The Maoists asked the passengers to vacate the bus following which they torched the vehicle, he said.

The exact number of passengers was not known but all of them were reported safe, the SP said.

Security personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving an alert. A combing operation had been launched in the region to nab the attackers, he said.

According to Singh, the Naxals are frustrated with the road construction work in the region, and therefore, are committing such acts.

In another incident, seven Naxals, including three women, were arrested on Tuesday in another nearby village in Narayanpur.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
7.7K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.1K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.6K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.7K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
To Top