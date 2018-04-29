Maoists torch 5 vehicles, kidnap 3 along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: Maoists reportedly set five vehicles on fire in Balarampur along Malkangiri-Chhattisgarh border late on Saturday.

According to sources, a group of 20-30 Maoists barged into a contractor’s camp, torched the vehicles and abducted three persons, including an engineer from the camp.

A poster was recovered from the spot opposing the ongoing road construction work in the area. The poster stated that the proposed road would in no way help the villagers but facilitate movement of the security forces only.

In yet red rebel violence, a landmine explosion was reported from Kaliajhola area in Jeypore of Koraput district this morning.

Though no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, the explosion left a 4-feet ditch on the road. Police suspect that the explosion was targeted at security forces.

In Malkangiri, Maoist posters threatening kendu leaf traders were found in Chitrakonda block on Sunday.

The posters bearing the name of Kalimela Division of CPI (Maoist) were recovered from two places in Kapatuti Ghati.

Through the handwritten posters, the rebels have accused local kendu leaf traders of misappropriating money. The posters asked them to either deposit the money that they have received from kendu leaf business or leave the district at the earliest.

Receiving information regarding the incident, police rushed to the spot and seized the posters.

Combing operation have been intensified in the area following the incident.

Another Maoist poster, opposing green hunt operation and an ongoing road construction work, was found near MV 90 village under Kalimela block of the district.