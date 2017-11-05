Maoists torch 10 vehicles opposing road construction in Odisha

Rayagada: As many as 10 vehicles of a construction firm were torched by Maoists at Narengtola village under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district of Odisha last night protesting an underway road construction work. The Ultras also left posters on the spot following the attack.

Around 9-10 armed members of outlawed CPI Maoist group barged into Rayagada based contractor Niranjan Sahoo’s construction camp in the village at around 2 pm and cornered 10-12 workers who were present at the camp at that time and snatched away their mobile phones. Later on, they went on setting up the vehicles kept at the camp on fire, one after the other and fled the spot leaving a few posters.

The posters left by Maoists on the spot were spotted with serious notes to construction firm and police against the road construction work and dubbed them as anti-people. They also claimed that the attack followed a notice for the same issued by them, 4 days ago.

Rayagada Police got information of the attack today morning and launched a combing operation in the area.