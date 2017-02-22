Headlines

Maoists thrash five villagers suspicion as police informers

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Suspecting of police informers Maoists abducted five persons on Tuesday from the villages of Temurupali and Mahupadar in the district and produced them before praja court.

The victim identified as Deba Madkami, Rama Kabasi, Chaitan Madhi, Unga Kabasi and Rame Madhi.

On Tuesday night above 40 Maoists barged into the house of the victims and dragged them. Later, the Maoists thrashed them severely alleging that they were providing information to Chhattisgarh and Odisha police about Maoists.

The rebels released all of them threatening them of dire consequences if they continue to work for police.

All the victims are currently undergoing treatments said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.

