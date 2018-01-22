Maoists thrash 8 villagers in Praja Court in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The Maoist menace continued to prevail in Malkangiri district as eight villagers who were abducted by the ultras five days ago were mercilessly beaten up in a Praja Court on the charge being police informers.

The red rebels released the villagers on Saturday with a warning to face dire consequences if they continue to cooperate with police.

According to reports, the Maoists had abducted Paradesi Durua, Sitaram Durua, Padia Kabasi, Musiki Durua, Misi Kabashi, Lasimdhar Durua, Adam Padiami and Pandu Madi from Gagiaguda village under the Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district suspecting them to be police informers.

Convicting them in the Praja Court, the extremists thrashed the villagers in a Maoist camp in a forest. They warned the villagers not to pass on any information about their movement to police.