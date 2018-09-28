Maoists release launch boats, workers in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The Maoists on Friday released the workers along with two launch boats, which hey had restrained in the cut-off area near Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district since Tuesday. Though the workers were freed by the Maoist, they are still in fear.

The Maoist also put up banners on the launch boat while releasing them. Reportedly, Chitrakonda police have seized the banners that were put on display.

The Maoists in a public gathering had cited that the reason behind the detention was to press the administration to release water from the reservoirs.

Earlier, the Maoists had allegedly sent audio tapes to convey their message about Gurupriya Bridge and the release of water from the reservoir as the water that overflowed into the agricultural fields damaged the crops.

Throwing a serious challenge to security forces, the rebels are frequently organising public gatherings in the district.