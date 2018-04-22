Maoists release four abducted villagers in Odisha

Bhawanipatna: Maoists today released the four villagers, including a village guard, who were abducted from Lakhpadar village under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district two days back.

The four abducted persons have been identified as Babula Nayak, Raju Nayak, Khetra Harijan(village guard) and Bisikeshan Harijan.

According to reports, 10-12 members of the outlawed outfit had reached the village on Friday afternoon and forcibly took the four with them.

The extremists freed them today after confining them in the forest for 2 days.

Though the reason behind the abduction is yet to be known, some villagers suspect that the ultras might have kidnapped them on the suspicion of being police informers.

Following the incident, police have tightened security in the area.