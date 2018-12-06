Maoists release audiotape, put up posters in two Odisha dists

Malkangiri: Amidst the observation of Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, Maoist released an audiotape and put up posters in two districts of Odisha today.

An audiotape, released by Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the CPI (Maoist), extended support to the ongoing agitation for setting up of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha.

Meanwhile, posters were issued in the name of Gumma Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) at Panasput and Gajal Mamudi panchayats under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district.

In the posters, the rebels urged the locals to observe the PLGA week. The rebels have also issued a threat for the district officials to stay away from the upcoming elections in the district.

Earlier on yesterday, Gumma Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) had put up posters at Hanumal village near Koraput-Malkangiri border in view of the PLGA week.