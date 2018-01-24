Maoists release audio tape, call for next 48-hr bandh

Koraput: The Srikakulam-Koraput division committee of CPI (Maoist) today released an audio tape supporting the 12-hr bandh called by the BJP and the Congress and called for another 48-hr bandh to protest against the suicide of the Kunduli gang rape victim.

“The Srikakulam-Koraput division committee of CPI (Maoist) is extending its support to the 12-hr bandh called by the opposition parties and people of Odisha,” said a woman Maoist commander in the audio tape.

Though over 100 days have crossed to the incident, the Kunduli victim did not get justice yet. She had said in her statement that she was gang raped by four jawans, however, the government took no action to arrest the jawans, the woman Maoist leader added.

“The police and State administration have killed the girl, following which we demand immediate transfer of Koraput district collector, superintendent of police and DIG,” the red rebel stressed.

Supporting today’s bandh we call for another 48-hr bandh on January 25 and 26 and request all government and private institutions to support us, she concluded.