Rayagada: The Maoists on Thursday released four residents of Badadenguni village in the district who were abducted four days ago, informed Bisam Katak SDPO.

The villagers identified as Bali Karkaria, Tela Karkaria, Nepal Takri, and Hara Takri- were kidnapped by armed extremists on Sunday suspecting them to be police informers.

According to Sources, at least 10 armed rebels barged into the houses of the villagers on Sunday night and dragged them out.