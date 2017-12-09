Maoists raid farmhouse of BJD leader, put up posters in Koraput

Jeypore: A group of armed Maoists raided a farmhouse located at Kumbhariput village under Machkund police limits in Koraput district and roughed up the supervisor on Friday.

The red rebels also put up few posters before leaving the spot.

According to reports, a group of around 20-22 armed Maoists including 9-10 women cadres in uniform barged into the farmhouse of local BJD leader Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi yesterday in the afternoon.

The ultras attacked supervisor Chandrakant Dalei, snatched CCTVs and monitors installed on the farmhouse premises at put up posters at various places in and around the farmhouse before leaving.

The posters released bearing the name of Srikakulam-Koraput Divisional Committee of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of outlawed CPI (Maoist) warned Ishwar Panigrahi against encroachment of tribal land, employing outsiders in his farmhouse as well as abuse of tribal workers.

The posters threatened the ruling party leader with dire consequences demanding a minimum wage of Rs 200 and maximum 8 hours of working per day for the workers.

They also demanded protection of the tribal rights on forest and land resources in the area.

“I am farming black pepper in the area since two decades and recently took up coffee. I have never ill-treated the workers since the inception of my farmhouse and they are being engaged on duty for 7 hours per day only,” said Panigrahi.