Maoists, police face off in Rayagada; Red forces kill two in Malkangiri

Pragativadi News Service
Maoists in Rayagada and Malkangiri

Rayagada/ Malkangiri: Police and Maoists are involved in exchange of fire in a forest near Samarjhola in Rayagada. Meanwhile, the red ultras have killed two people in Kalimemla in Malkangiri suspecting them to be police informers.

A 15 member Maoists gang fired on policemen busy in combing operation in Samarjhola on Friday. Combing has been intensified post the Sukma attack that killed 25 CRPF jawans. Post the firing from the ultras, policemen had to resort to exchange of fire. Though no deaths from any side has been confirmed so far, police sources have confirmed that the face off is on.

In Kalimela, in the Sudhakonda village, as per sources, at least 40 Maoists entered the village late Thursday night and spread terror among people. Then the Maoists divided in two groups. While one group entered Rama Madakami’s house the other went to Bisu Kirsani’s house. They abducted both villagers and violently beat them in the jungle near the village suspecting them to be police informers. Thereafter, both were killed and their bodies thrown.

