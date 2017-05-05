State at Large

Maoists oppose road work, torched construction vehicles

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Koraput: Protesting against a road construction led under PMGSY scheme, Maoists torched construction machines and two tractors at Uparagumandi village under Narayanpatna block.

At least two backhoe loader machines, one crane and two were torched by the extremists.

On the other hand, some posters were also sighted near the spot stating to abort the construction work.

Even the villagers have been warned for not rendering any sort of help to the contractor during the work. Being informed, cops rushed the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Similarly, the ultras had torched construction equipments and a motorcycle in Kalahandi district.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.0K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.9K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
1.8K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
To Top