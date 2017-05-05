Maoists oppose road work, torched construction vehicles

Koraput: Protesting against a road construction led under PMGSY scheme, Maoists torched construction machines and two tractors at Uparagumandi village under Narayanpatna block.

At least two backhoe loader machines, one crane and two were torched by the extremists.

On the other hand, some posters were also sighted near the spot stating to abort the construction work.

Even the villagers have been warned for not rendering any sort of help to the contractor during the work. Being informed, cops rushed the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Similarly, the ultras had torched construction equipments and a motorcycle in Kalahandi district.