Maoists observe PLGA week, security measures stepped up

Malkangiri: The police have stepped up security in various Maoist-infested districts, in view of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Week being observed by the CPI (Maoist) from today till December 8.

The ultras through posters and banners have urged the people to observe the PLGA week.

Owing to the fear of landmine blasts, vehicular traffic was completely disrupted in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts.

Security has been tightened and combing operations are underway in Malkangiri district as a precautionary measure to check the possibility of Naxal violence during the PLGA week.

Besides, IICs (Inspector-in-Charge), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) officers have been put on high alert.

This apart, surprise vehicles checking are on at the entrance points of the districts. The BSF, DVF and SOG teams are also conducting joint anti-Maoists operations in the interiors parts of the districts.