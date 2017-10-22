PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Maoists kill villager suspecting him to be police informer

Malkangiri: In yet another incident of Maoist violence in Odisha, some armed Maoists today allegedly killed a villager suspecting him to be a police informer at Launch Ghat in Chitrakonda of Malkangiri district.

As per sources, a group of armed red rebels came to the spot and killed the villager Syam Pangi.

Pangi had left his village since 2 years ago and was living in Chitrakonda along with his family.

Notably, Maoists on Saturday had killed a man and allegedly abducted a woman on suspicion of being police informers at Lahidi village near Gumudumaha in Kandhamal district during their dawn-to-dusk bandh.

