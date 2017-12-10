Maoists kill villager suspecting to be police informer in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In yet another barbaric act led by Maoists, the extremists killed a man by slitting his throat on suspicion of being a police informer at Bidiguda village in Ralegada panchayat of Chitrakonda cut-off area in the district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sitaram Khila.

According to reports, at least 10-20 armed members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit barged into Sitaram’s house in the village late Saturday night and threatened his family members. Later, they dragged Sitaram out of his house and took him to the middle of the village. The rebels then killed him by slitting the throat in full public view following which they flee from the spot.

On the other hand, family members of the deceased claimed that he had been receiving threats from the Maoists on suspicion of passing information to police.