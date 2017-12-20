Maoists kill tribal man, torch vehicles in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Maoists killed a man on suspicion of being a police informer and torched a JCB machine and tractors in road construction work in Odisha on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sadhu Khemunu of Pipilipadar village in the cut off areas of Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district.

According to reports, a group of armed red rebels barged into Sadhu’s house last night and dragged him out accusing of passing information of their activities to police. Later, they killed him by slitting his throat at a nearby forest.

Besides, the ultras set afire a JCB machine and three tractors in the village opposing road construction.

The red terror did not end there. Another group has put up posters at MPV-35 village in Kalimela of the district threatening villagers with dire consequences in Praja Court.

The Maoists further warned the village heads to refrain from collecting fine from the innocent villagers.The quacks have also been threatened to stop practicing sorcery.