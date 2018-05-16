Headlines

Maoists kill man in Odisha suspecting him to be police informer

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Maoists killed a man on Tuesday by slitting his throat on suspicion of being a police informer at Temurapalli village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Somrath.

According to sources, a group of 15-30 armed red rebels called Jagdish from his house and forcibly took him to Katapalli, where they slit his throat.

A poster was found from the spot carrying the name of Kanger Ghati Area Committee of the Maoists.

Jagdish has been working as a police informer since 2016, the poster read.

The poster also warned the locals with dire consequences to keep themselves away from passing on information about red rebels to police.

Police recovered the body of the deceased sent for post-mortem.

