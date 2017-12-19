Headlines

Maoists kill man alleging police informer in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Maoists killed a person in Mahupadar village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district on suspicion of being a police informer.

According to reports, a group of heavily armed members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) group barged into the deceased’s house in the village late last night and took him away to a nearby forest.

Later, the ultras killed him by slitting throat allegedly for passing on information to police.

After killing the villager Maoists also left some posters on the spot threatening with dire consequences against being police informer.

