Maoists kill man, abduct woman in Odisha

Baliguda: Maoists today killed a man and allegedly abducted a woman on suspicion of being police informers at Lahidi village near Gumudumaha in Kandhamal district during their dawn-to-dusk bandh.

According to sources, a group of armed red rebels came to the village at around 1 am last night and took one Mohan Majhi with them and killed him this morning. The whereabouts of the allegedly abducted woman is yet to be ascertained.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Majhi is the father of John Majhi, the auto driver whose vehicle was attacked on July 8, 2016, in an incident of ‘crossfire’ during an anti-Maoist operation at Gumudumaha.

The cross-firing had claimed five lives including that of two women and a child. Seven others were also injured in the incident which had created a huge public outcry across the state.