PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Maoists kill man, abduct woman in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Baliguda: Maoists today killed a man and allegedly abducted a woman on suspicion of being police informers at Lahidi village near Gumudumaha in Kandhamal district during their dawn-to-dusk bandh.

According to sources, a group of armed red rebels came to the village at around 1 am last night and took one Mohan Majhi with them and killed him this morning. The whereabouts of the allegedly abducted woman is yet to be ascertained.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Majhi is the father of John Majhi, the auto driver whose vehicle was attacked on July 8, 2016, in an incident of ‘crossfire’ during an anti-Maoist operation at Gumudumaha.

The cross-firing had claimed five lives including that of two women and a child.  Seven others were also injured in the incident which had created a huge public outcry across the state.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.2K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top