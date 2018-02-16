Headlines

Maoists kill civil contractor in Kalahandi

Pragativadi News Service
Maoists

Bhawanipatna: Members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) this morning killed a super class contractor in Kalahandi district when he was supervising work at a site.

The deceased was identified as Shiba Shankar Dash alias Tunu Dash

According to reports, at around 10 am in the morning Dash was at a site near Paji Bahali under Bijepur police limits in the tribal-dominated district to supervise work and distribute wages to the workmen.

However, the members of the outlawed group opened fire at Dash indiscriminately. He died on the spot.

Police arrived at the spot being informed about the incident and launched probe into the case.

