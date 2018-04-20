Headlines

Maoists kidnap four persons in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Bhawanipatna: Four persons, including a village guard, were kidnapped by Maoists in Odisha, informed South Western Range DIG S. Shyni today.

Police informed that Babula Naik, Raju Naik, Khetra Harijan and Bisikeshan Harijan, all residents of Lakhapadar village under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district have been whisked away by red rebels.

The police launched a massive operation in search of the kidnapped persons, but there is still no trace of the abductees.

According to reports, over 10 armed Maoists arrived in the village this noon and abducted the four at gunpoint.

It is suspected that the extremists have kidnapped them over suspicion of being police informers.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
7.1K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Pm modi Pm modi
832
Headlines

PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel on April 20
Car-accident Car-accident
741
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
To Top