Maoists kidnap four persons in Odisha

Bhawanipatna: Four persons, including a village guard, were kidnapped by Maoists in Odisha, informed South Western Range DIG S. Shyni today.

Police informed that Babula Naik, Raju Naik, Khetra Harijan and Bisikeshan Harijan, all residents of Lakhapadar village under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district have been whisked away by red rebels.

The police launched a massive operation in search of the kidnapped persons, but there is still no trace of the abductees.

According to reports, over 10 armed Maoists arrived in the village this noon and abducted the four at gunpoint.

It is suspected that the extremists have kidnapped them over suspicion of being police informers.