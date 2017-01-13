Malkangiri: Maoists kidnap 4 poll officials, village chief’s son

Malkangiri: Maosists have kidnapped four poll officials and the son of a village chief in the cut off area of Chitrakonda here on Friday. Earlier, in a letter pinned to a tree in the region, Maoists had threatened to cutoff fingers of villagers who take part in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Today morning poll officers Parsuram Behera of Panasput panchayat, MI Hrushikesh Nayak of Gagilamamudi panchayat, Kaminikant Singh of Jodamba, Prabin Soren of Andapalli and Jodamba village chief’s son Manoranjan Sisa were kidnapped by Maoists here. While initially reports of poll officer Lingaraj Majhi also being kidnapped emerged, he is now reported to be safe since he went hiding after coming to know that the Maoists were looking for him.

Police DGP KB Singh said so far there has been no claim or demand from Maoists regarding teh kidnapping. However, there has been no communication with those allegedly kidnapped, he said. “We have already sent our teams,” Singh said.

Chitrakonda has been included as a new block this year for the panchayat elections but after threats from extremists no nominations have been filed in seven panchayats of cut off area till now though filing if nominations have begun since Wednesday. State Election Commission deputy secretary Azad Hind Panigrahi said the Commission has sought report from Malkangiri collector.

Earlier, in October, Andhra Greyhounds and Odisha police had jointly conducted an operation killing 26 Maoists in the Panasput cut off area.